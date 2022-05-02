Zacks: Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $432.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) will report $432.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.50 million and the highest is $434.40 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $43.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 904%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $516.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.13) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $94.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

