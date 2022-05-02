Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Post -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSAGet Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $9.41. 278,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

