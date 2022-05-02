Zacks: Brokerages Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $805.12 Million

Analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) will report $805.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $808.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $798.91 million. II-VI posted sales of $783.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

In other news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $446,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,829 shares of company stock worth $994,357 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,576,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 3,861.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of II-VI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIVI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.25. 30,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,587. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

