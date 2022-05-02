Zacks: Brokerages Expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $18.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.20 million and the highest is $19.30 million. Esports Entertainment Group reported sales of $5.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 234.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $70.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $94.87 million, with estimates ranging from $90.01 million to $100.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 115.86% and a negative return on equity of 44.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

GMBL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,201. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

