Zacks: Brokerages Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Endava reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

NYSE DAVA traded up $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.12. Endava has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $172.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endava by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Endava by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

