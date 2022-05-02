Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $750,000.00

Analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) will announce $750,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.00 million. Celldex Therapeutics posted sales of $690,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.00 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,599. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

