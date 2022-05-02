Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Medpace reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $133.57 on Friday. Medpace has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Medpace by 486.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

