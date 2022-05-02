Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

ASC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 514,818 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 119,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. 8,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,174. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.79.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

