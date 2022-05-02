Zacks: Analysts Expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.15. 1,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $399.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.47. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $23.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

