Zacks: Analysts Expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 12.2% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,180 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 190,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,201. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $163.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.43.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.