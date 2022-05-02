Zacks: Analysts Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) will announce $120.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.00 million and the lowest is $117.10 million. Nautilus reported sales of $206.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $590.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $586.90 million to $592.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $491.63 million, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Nautilus had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $147.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

NYSE NLS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.64. Nautilus has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $18.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

In other Nautilus news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 107.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $61,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

