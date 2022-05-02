Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.79. Green Brick Partners posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $452.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.40 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 371.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,093,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 861,215 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 472,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 372,926 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 216.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 418,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 285,885 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 215,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 7.95. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

