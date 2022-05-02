Zacks: Analysts Expect EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. EnLink Midstream reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 5.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 29.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,584,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,943,000 after acquiring an additional 586,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 10.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENLC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. 1,821,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,215. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.81 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 1,125.28%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

