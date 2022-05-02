Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Post $3.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $3.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55. Home Depot reported earnings of $3.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $16.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.47 to $16.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.51 to $17.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after acquiring an additional 346,970 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $299.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.77. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $293.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $309.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

