Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 865.36% and a negative net margin of 112.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIEN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sientra in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sientra by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sientra by 3,231.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIEN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.51. 872,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,875. Sientra has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.99.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

