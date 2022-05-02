Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.83 Million

Analysts expect Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) to post $134.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Portillo’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.91 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portillo’s will report full year sales of $597.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.33 million to $607.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $674.00 million, with estimates ranging from $661.07 million to $683.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Portillo’s.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PTLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Portillo’s from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.85. 17,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,468. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Portillo’s has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

