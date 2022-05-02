Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $9.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $9.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $11.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,417,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,006,175. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $20.89.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.