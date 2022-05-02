Zacks: Analysts Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. El Pollo Loco reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,278,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,525,000 after purchasing an additional 94,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 44,692 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 614,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

LOCO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. 3,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,730. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

