YUMMY (YUMMY) Market Cap Reaches $2.95 Million

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $202,258.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,799.75 or 0.07291493 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00037729 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

