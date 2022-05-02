Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Trading Down 5.5% This Week (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $92,299.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

