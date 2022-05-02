Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Given a C$3.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on YGR. Cormark increased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. National Bankshares cut their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE:YGR opened at C$3.04 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.03 and a 52-week high of C$3.16. The stock has a market cap of C$263.41 million and a P/E ratio of 5.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91.

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$47.41 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

