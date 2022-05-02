Yamana Gold’s (AUY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.16) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:AUY opened at GBX 438 ($5.58) on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 480 ($6.12). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 417.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 345.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of £4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

