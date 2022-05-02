YAM V3 (YAM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $78,946.00

YAM V3 (YAM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. YAM V3 has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $78,946.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00100812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00028846 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,232,599 coins and its circulating supply is 13,676,958 coins. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

