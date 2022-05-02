Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $4.09

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $3.97. Yalla Group shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 3,075 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $571.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter.
Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
