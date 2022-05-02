Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $4.09

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $3.97. Yalla Group shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 3,075 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $571.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YALA. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.