XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0148 on Major Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. XYO has a total market cap of $189.54 million and $3.94 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

XYO

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The official website for XYO is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

