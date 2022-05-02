Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $80.23

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.23 and last traded at $81.39, with a volume of 2246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.50.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.55. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Xylem by 45.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at $3,092,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,028,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

