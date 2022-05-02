Wrapped Bitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $10.88 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $38,584.09 or 0.99862483 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.88 billion and approximately $258.83 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00047180 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00020813 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001504 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00159597 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 281,906 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

