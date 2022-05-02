Wrap Technologies (WRAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 316.27% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Wrap Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Wrap Technologies stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48. Wrap Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

WRAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Wrap Technologies from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRAP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wrap Technologies (Get Rating)

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.