World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.02

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 1342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in World Fuel Services by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 141,495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in World Fuel Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

