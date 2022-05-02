Woonkly Power (WOOP) Market Capitalization Tops $15.63 Million

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Woonkly Power has a market capitalization of $15.63 million and $3.67 million worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woonkly Power coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Woonkly Power has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Woonkly Power Profile

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

Buying and Selling Woonkly Power

