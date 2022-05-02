Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,500 ($44.61) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,100 ($77.75) target price on Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($36.96) target price on Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wizz Air to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 5,450 ($69.46) to GBX 2,900 ($36.96) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays set a GBX 4,330 ($55.19) target price on Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,669.62 ($46.77).

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 3,175 ($40.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,937.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,904.94. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 2,250 ($28.68) and a one year high of GBX 5,478 ($69.82). The firm has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

