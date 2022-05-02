WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.00

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 199,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

