Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.
NASDAQ:WTFCP traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.91. 8,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,428. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $29.19.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
