Wing Finance Price Down 16.6% This Week (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for about $6.78 or 0.00017496 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $16.94 million and $2.65 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00038505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.66 or 0.07291524 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00039230 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,498,421 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.