Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) to post $2.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the lowest is $2.10 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.81. 46,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,118. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $199.78 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.46%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.88, for a total transaction of $331,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.