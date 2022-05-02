Whitbread (LON:WTB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($45.88) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($48.05) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.43) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitbread currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,746.25 ($47.75).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,817 ($35.90) on Thursday. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,384 ($30.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,465.38 ($44.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,803.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,983.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 34.70 ($0.44) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($32.82), for a total value of £75,293 ($95,963.55).

Whitbread Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.