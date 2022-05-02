Whitbread (LON:WTB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($45.88) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($48.05) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.43) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitbread currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,746.25 ($47.75).
Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,817 ($35.90) on Thursday. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,384 ($30.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,465.38 ($44.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,803.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,983.97.
In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($32.82), for a total value of £75,293 ($95,963.55).
Whitbread Company Profile (Get Rating)
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
Recommended Stories
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.