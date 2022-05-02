Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the March 31st total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,101,000 after acquiring an additional 397,827 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 39.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 34,929 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 27.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 150.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HIO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

