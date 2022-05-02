Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Welltower by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 98,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $4.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.13. The stock had a trading volume of 131,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,065. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.88.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

