Wells Fargo & Company Cuts UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target to $100.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $90.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.66.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP James Cornelius sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $84,777.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.44 per share, with a total value of $98,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $1,236,214. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

