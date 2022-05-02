Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE: ADM) in the last few weeks:

4/27/2022 – Archer-Daniels-Midland had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $108.00.

4/27/2022 – Archer-Daniels-Midland had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $92.00.

4/26/2022 – Archer-Daniels-Midland was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/22/2022 – Archer-Daniels-Midland had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Archer-Daniels-Midland was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

4/18/2022 – Archer-Daniels-Midland was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/15/2022 – Archer-Daniels-Midland was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2022 – Archer-Daniels-Midland had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $100.00.

3/31/2022 – Archer-Daniels-Midland is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Archer-Daniels-Midland was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Archer Daniels have outpaced the industry in a year's time on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in fourth-quarter 2021. Both top and bottom lines beat estimates and grew year over year. This marked the 10th straight quarter of an earnings surprise and the ninth straight quarter of adjusted operating profit growth. Results gained from solid demand, improved productivity and product innovations. Robust crushing margins, persistent growth in the Nutrition segment, as well as contributions from its recent buyouts, have been growth drivers. Management remains optimistic about 2022 performance. It is on track to expand its portfolio of sustainable higher-margin solutions. However, dismal margins and rising SG&A costs are deterrents. Higher input costs and elevated compensation-related expenses are likely to hurt results.”

3/16/2022 – Archer-Daniels-Midland had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $79.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ADM stock opened at $89.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day moving average is $75.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 308,477 shares of company stock worth $23,831,476 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

