WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.34-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.30.

NYSE WEC opened at $100.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $106.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.71. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

