Wealth Effects LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,718,000 after purchasing an additional 324,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,411,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,293,000 after acquiring an additional 73,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.08. 227,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,277,172. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 6,648.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

