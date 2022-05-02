Wealth Effects LLC Takes $331,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $94.84. The company had a trading volume of 75,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.51.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

