Wealth Effects LLC Purchases Shares of 3,342 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.58 on Monday, hitting $170.13. 78,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $235.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.99 and its 200 day moving average is $167.46.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
