Wealth Effects LLC Purchases Shares of 3,342 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.58 on Monday, hitting $170.13. 78,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $235.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.99 and its 200 day moving average is $167.46.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.