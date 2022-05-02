Wealth Effects LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,537,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 74,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.80. 8,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.95. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

