Wealth Effects LLC Invests $395,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

CIBR stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,510. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.40 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

