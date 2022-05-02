Wealth Effects LLC Invests $277,000 in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDOW. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000.
NYSEARCA:EDOW traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.42. 2,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,050. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $32.57.
