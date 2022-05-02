Wealth Effects LLC Buys Shares of 6,370 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in YETI by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in YETI by 5,547.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.59. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

