Wealth Effects LLC Buys New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 756 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $537.34. 40,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,016. The company has a market capitalization of $238.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $371.11 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.43.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

