Wealth Effects LLC Acquires Shares of 918 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $4.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,207. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.94 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.35 and its 200 day moving average is $302.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.93.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

